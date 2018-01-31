Eto'o joins Turkey's Konyaspor, Nasri leaves Antalyaspor

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o on Wednesday signed a contract with Turkish top-flight club Konyaspor after parting ways with Antalyaspor, who also saw Samir Nasri leave by mutual consent.

"Eto'o is a very important player in the world and in Turkey. We are happy to see him in Konyaspor," Konyaspor president Fatih Yilmaz said.

The 36-year-old former Cameroon international, who joined Antalyaspor in 2015 after a short spell in Italy with Sampdoria, signed an 18-month contract with Konyaspor.

The two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner enjoyed five hugely successful seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2009, winning two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns before departing for Inter Milan, where he had more success under Jose Mourinho.

Eto'o helped Inter win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season in Italy before moving to Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala in 2011.

He also had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.

Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder Nasri had only joined Antalyaspor in August as part of an ambitious transfer strategy led by club president Ali Safak Ozturk, who resigned from his role last month.

The club are now in the Super Lig relegation zone, after Nasri's fellow former French international Jeremy Menez also left earlier in January for Mexican outfit Club America.

"Our roads separated with Samir Nasri by mutual agreement, and we thank him for the contribution he has made to our club," Antalyaspor said in a statement.

Nasri, 30, scored two league goals for Antalyaspor, after spending last season on loan from Man City at Spanish club Sevilla.

Antalyaspor sit third-bottom, one place and two points above Konyaspor.