Cowboys star Prescott tops NFL merchandise sales

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have outpaced five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady in the latest NFL players union merchandise sales list released Monday.

The NFL Players Association does not reveal specific sales figures, only the popularity list in order from purchases from last March through November.

Dallas quarterback Prescott kept the top spot with running back Elliott staying second followed by Brady, who is seeking an unprecedented sixth NFL crown next Sunday in Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carson Wentz, the Eagles quarterback who was injured last month and lost for the season, ranked fourth in sales totals after placing 10th in the prior report with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers fifth.

"I've only been in the league for two years now, but I'm constantly blown away by the support I receive," Wentz said. "To be among the best-selling players in football is such a cool honor, even for someone still starting out in their career."

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jnr was sixth followed in order by Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch.

Another Cowboy, receiver Dez Bryant, was 11th with Brady's favorite target, New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, ranked 12th.

The Steelers were the NFL club with the most players on the 50-man list at six, topped by Brown but also including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at 18th and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva at 23. Villanueva, a former US Army captain, was only the second blocker ever on the list.