Hong Kong's Marco Fu takes break from snooker after eye surgery

Hong Kong snooker veteran Marco Fu has announced that he will be taking a break from competitions "for the coming months" after being diagnosed with retinal degeneration in his left eye.

Writing on his social media accounts followed by tens of thousands of fans, the 40-year-old star -- ranked world number nine -- said his doctor advised him to "rest to avoid retinal detachment" but told them not to worry.

Fu also revealed he had undergone laser eye surgery as he read out his message in a video, where he sported a pair of sunglasses.

The break coincided with a personal milestone, said Fu.

"2018 is an important year for me personally as this is my 20th anniversary as a pro snooker player," he wrote.

Fu did not give further hints as to how long the recovery might take but promised to take questions online "in the near future".

Fans from all over the world flooded his posts with supportive messages.

"Add oil, idol," one wrote, using a common Cantonese motivational phrase.

Fu won the 2007 Grand Prix beating snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan.

More than a decade later, O'Sullivan defeated the Hong Kong star 6-0 before suffering a 6-1 thrashing himself by Mark Allen in the Masters quarter-finals earlier this month.