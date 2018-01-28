Nominees for the Grammy Awards

Rap superstar Jay-Z leads the nominations for Sunday's Grammy Awards with eight, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six.
Here is the list of nominees in major categories:
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino, "'Awaken, My Love!'"
Jay-Z, "4:44"
Kendrick Lamar, "DAMN."
Lorde, "Melodrama"
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting
Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, "Despacito"
Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., "4:44"
Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, "Issues"
Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, "1-800-273-8255"
Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, "That's What I Like"
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z, "4:44"
Kendrick Lamar, "DAMN."
Migos, "Culture"
Rapsody, "Laila's Wisdom"
Tyler, The Creator, "Flower Boy"
Best Rock Album
Mastodon, "Emperor of Sand"
Metallica, "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct"
Nothing More, "The Stories We Tell Ourselves"
Queens of the Stone Age, "Villains"
The War on Drugs, "A Deeper Understanding"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay, "Kaleidoscope EP"
Lana Del Rey, "Lust for Life"
Imagine Dragons, "Evolve"
Kesha, "Rainbow"
Lady Gaga, "Joanne"
Ed Sheeran, "Divide"
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, "Everything Now"
Father John Misty, "Pure Comedy"
Gorillaz, "Humanz"
LCD Soundsystem, "American Dream"
The National, "Sleep Well Beast"
Best World Music Album
Vicente Amigo, "Memoria de los Sentidos"
Buika, "Para Mi"
Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, "Rosa Dos Ventos"
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration"
Tinariwen, "Elwan"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo, "Migration"
Kraftwerk, "3-D The Catalogue"
Mura Masa, "Mura Masa"
Odesza, "A Moment Apart"
Sylvan Esso, "What Now"