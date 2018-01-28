Nominees for the Grammy Awards

Rap superstar Jay-Z leads the nominations for Sunday's Grammy Awards with eight, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six.

Here is the list of nominees in major categories:

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino, "'Awaken, My Love!'"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Kendrick Lamar, "DAMN."

Lorde, "Melodrama"

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, "Despacito"

Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., "4:44"

Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, "Issues"

Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, "1-800-273-8255"

Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, "That's What I Like"

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Rap Album

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Kendrick Lamar, "DAMN."

Migos, "Culture"

Rapsody, "Laila's Wisdom"

Tyler, The Creator, "Flower Boy"

Best Rock Album

Mastodon, "Emperor of Sand"

Metallica, "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct"

Nothing More, "The Stories We Tell Ourselves"

Queens of the Stone Age, "Villains"

The War on Drugs, "A Deeper Understanding"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay, "Kaleidoscope EP"

Lana Del Rey, "Lust for Life"

Imagine Dragons, "Evolve"

Kesha, "Rainbow"

Lady Gaga, "Joanne"

Ed Sheeran, "Divide"

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, "Everything Now"

Father John Misty, "Pure Comedy"

Gorillaz, "Humanz"

LCD Soundsystem, "American Dream"

The National, "Sleep Well Beast"

Best World Music Album

Vicente Amigo, "Memoria de los Sentidos"

Buika, "Para Mi"

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, "Rosa Dos Ventos"

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration"

Tinariwen, "Elwan"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo, "Migration"

Kraftwerk, "3-D The Catalogue"

Mura Masa, "Mura Masa"

Odesza, "A Moment Apart"

Sylvan Esso, "What Now"