Tuisova dismissed but Radradra fires Toulon romp

Fijian powerhouse wing Josua Tuisova was sent off but Toulon still entrenched themselves deeper into a play-off spot with a 36-12 victory over Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday.

Rugby League convert Semi Radradra, another Fijian, bagged two tries and former England international Chris Ashton also crossed the whitewash as Toulon's six-try performance earnt them a bonus point that moved them up to fourth in the French Top 14.

"We have to be satisfied with this match. We won it with 15 against 15 and we drew with 14 against 15," said Toulon head coach Fabien Galthie.

"We haven't give up in any match since the start of the season and this win is important for us."

Tuisova also scored a try just three minutes before he was dismissed for a dangerous high tackle on Bordeaux's Australian wing Blair Connor.

Forwards Juandre Kruger and Raphael Lakafia rounded out the Toulon tries although Francois Trinh-Duc managed to convert only three from six.

Connor and Romain Lonca scored consolation tries for the visitors, who had started the day only a point behind their hosts.

The game was over as a contest before Tuisova was dismissed as Radradra sliced through a porous Bordeaux defence and Ashton finished off a sweeping counter for his 14th try of the season, both inside the first 10 minutes.

Bordeaux lost centre Jean-Baptiste Dubie and full-back Geoffrey Cros to injuries inside the first 20 minutes, the latter's knee injury looking particularly shocking.

"It seems quite serious, it looks like a (torn) cruciate knee ligament," said Bordeaux president Laurent Marti.

Toulon were without mercy as Lakafia touched down on the base of the post before Tuisova found space to notch a fourth, giving Toulon a 26-0 lead.

But the Fijian was then sent off, giving Bordeaux hope, although the hosts held their own with the numerical disadvantage, sharing four more tries with their visitors.

Later on Saturday, Racing 92 travel to Castres for a match that could see the winner go top.

But the big clash of the weekend takes place on Sunday as New Zealander Vern Cotter takes his league-leading Montpellier back to former club Clermont for the first time.