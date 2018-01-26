International

One dead, two wounded in Amsterdam shooting: police

A shooting in downtown Amsterdam on Friday night left one person dead and two injured, Dutch police said.

Policemen patrol a closed off lane following a shooting at the Grote Wittenburgstraat in Amsterdam on January 26, 2018 (ANP/AFP)

"One person has died and two wounded, a man and a young woman, were taken to hospital after a shooting on Grote Wittenburgerstraat, in the city centre," Amsterdam police spokesman Leo Dortland told AFP.

"This is clearly not a terror attack, but a criminal incident," he said, adding that police were still looking for the attacker or attackers.

Witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a hooded man run away, Dutch media reported.

"The research unit has launched a broad investigation," Dortland said, adding that the streets in the area had been cordoned off.

The police were interviewing witnesses and taking fingerprints at the crime scene.