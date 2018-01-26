Woods's weekend hopes dwindle at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods's bid to make the cut in his first US PGA Tour start in a year dwindled Friday with a double-bogey that left him two-over par through nine holes at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 14-time major champion started the day at even par, seven shots off the first-round lead.

By the time he made the turn on the North Course at Torrey Pines he was 11 shots off the pace, tied for 123rd and three strokes outside the projected cutline of one-under.

Woods was struggling off the tee, hitting two of seven fairways in his first nine holes.

The 42-year-old superstar went left off the tee into a hazard at the par-four 13th, his fourth hole of the day.

He took an unplayable lie en route to a double-bogey six.

Woods started the day inauspiciously, sending his tee shot at the 10th at least 50 yards left.

Woods took line-of-sight relief from the media tent, laid up and two-putted for par at the par-five hole from about 40 feet.

Left again at 11, Woods saved par with a 10-foot putt.

At 12, his tee shot at the flag settled 12 feet away and he couldn't convert the birdie attempt.

He found the fairway for the first time at the par-four 14th but walked off with a par.

After a par at the par-three 15th, Woods was in the fairway again at 16, and again came away with a par.

He was right into the gallery at 17 and 18, coming up with two more pars.

Woods is playing his first US PGA Tour event since he missed the cut at Torrey Pines last year -- and just his second since the Wyndham Championship in August of 2015.

Saying he's playing without pain for the first time in years after spinal fusion surgery last April, Woods is hoping his early-season schedule will put him on a path to a Masters campaign in April.