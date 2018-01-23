Minnie Mouse gets her star, a few decades after Mickey

Minnie Mouse was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Monday, with her eternal sidekick Mickey by her side.

In her red and white polka-dot dress and bright yellow heels, the giggly cartoon favorite was recognized a full four decades after Mickey.

"Mickey, I'm so happy you're here to share this wonderful day with me. That's for you! This really is the best day ever. Oh thank you, thank you, thank you," she said.

Minnie was joined by pop star Katy Perry -- who also wore a red and white polka-dot dress -- and Disney chief executive Robert Iger.

Mickey, who was dapper in a tuxedo, received his Hollywood star in 1978 (AFP)

Mickey, who wore a tuxedo for the occasion, had his own star unveiled in November 1978.

The duo first appeared on film together in 1928 and after 90 years in show business, Minnie's star is still shining.