NFL Giants name Vikings assistant Shurmur as new coach

Minnesota Vikings offensive co-ordinator Pat Shurmur was hired as coach of the New York Giants on Monday, a day after his team was routed by Philadelphia in the NFL playoffs.

Shurmur spent the past two seasons guiding the attack of the Vikings, who were one game from playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium before losing 38-7 at Philadelphia on Sunday, abruptly ending Shurmur's tenure at Minnesota.

The Giants will be Shurmur's second chance as a top NFL coach after going 9-23 as coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and 2012 before being fired when new owners arrived.

Shurmur was among six candidates for the Giants post after a 3-13 campaign and becomes their third coach in two months.

Ben McAdoo won 11 games and reached the playoffs in his first season but was fired last month after the Giants opened 2-10 and two-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts ended. Defensive co-ordinator Steve Spagnuolo coached the final four games on an interim basis.

"We are pleased to welcome Pat to our organization and look forward to the leadership he will provide for our team," Giants president John Mara said in a statement. "He has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it is clear his players respond to his guidance and direction."

Shurmur has been an NFL coach for 19 seasons with nine playoff appearances. He reached Super Bowl 39 with Philadelphia in 2005 as quarterbacks coach.

During his first stint with the Eagles, he helped Donovan McNabb become the most prolific passer in team history. In 2008, McNabb set a club record with 345 completions and 3,916 yards.

"I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants," Shurmur said in a statement.

Shurmur emerged as the favorite after New England defensive co-ordinator Matt Patricia and Patriots' offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed with the Giants. Patricia is expected to be named coach of the Detroit Lions and McDaniels is expected to be hired by the Indianapolis Colts.