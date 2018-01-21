Sport

Patriots beat Jaguars 24-20, advance to Super Bowl

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter Sunday and the defending NFL champion New England Patriots rallied to beat Jacksonville 24-20 and advance to Super Bowl 52.

Tom Brady showed why he has become an NFL legend, chasing down the Jaguars in the final minutes to send the Patriots to Super Bowl 52
Tom Brady showed why he has become an NFL legend, chasing down the Jaguars in the final minutes to send the Patriots to Super Bowl 52 (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter Sunday and the defending NFL champion New England Patriots rallied to beat Jacksonville 24-20 and advance to Super Bowl 52.

New England advanced to the February 4 championship spectacle at Minneapolis, Minnesota, against the winner of a later game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

Five-time Super Bowl champion Brady, who needed stitches for a right hand injury suffered in practice this past week, lost his favorite target, tight end Rob Gronkowski, to a concussion late in the first half.

But the 40-year-old quarterback showed why he has become an NFL legend, chasing down the upstart Jaguars in the final minutes.

"We said whatever it takes," Brady said. "That was a great second half. Just so proud of our team. Amazing."

Down 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, New England surged when Amendola returned a punt 20 yards to the Jaguars' 30-yard line with 4:58 remaining.

Brady zipped a pass to a diving Amendola that had fans chanting "Bra-dy, Bra-dy" and then ran up the middle for a first down at the Jacksonville 5-yard line.

Danny Amendola catches a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to give the New England Patriots the go-ahead points against the Jacksonville Jaguars that ultimately decided the game
Danny Amendola catches a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to give the New England Patriots the go-ahead points against the Jacksonville Jaguars that ultimately decided the game (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Two plays later, Brady connected at the back of the end zone with a high-leaping Amendola, whose acrobatic tiptoe landing while falling ensured a 4-yard touchdown reception and a 24-20 Patriots lead with 2:48 to play.

New England's Stephon Gilmore batted down a fourth-down pass to halt a late Jaguars' drive and Dion Lewis ran for a clinching first down that enabled the Patriots to run out the clock.

Early in the third quarter, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed 12 passes in a row to match a career high, but Trey Flowers batted down a third-down toss to end the run and force Jacksonville to settle for a 54-yard field goal by Josh Lambo, boosting the visitors' lead to 17-10.

Lambo added another from 43 yards eight seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Jaguars a 10-point edge.

But Brady guided New England on an 85-yard drive when he got the ball back and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Amendola with 8:44 remaining, the Patriots pulling within 20-17 as the tension built.

Jaguars grabbed early lead

Brady also masterminded an 85-yard touchdown drive in six plays over only 67 seconds late in the second quarter, a 1-yard scoring run by James White capping the trek as the Patriots pulled within 14-10 at half-time.

The Jaguars handed New England 47 of their 85 yards with penalties, among them the helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Gronkowski out of the game, but still became the first road team since 2009 to lead the American Conference final.

Stephen Gostkowski's 31-yard field goal gave the Patriots a 3-0 edge after 9:21 of the opening quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles reacts in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles reacts in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

But the Jaguars seized the lead only 45 seconds into the second quarter when Bortles faked a handoff and flipped a 4-yard touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis on the right side.

Just 7:09 later, Jacksonville jumped ahead 14-3 when Leonard Fournette ran four yards up the middle for another touchdown, capping a 77-yard drive that was one yard longer than their first scoring march.