Norway defend ski flying world title

Norway defended their men's team title at the ski flying world championships in Germany on Sunday as individual champion Daniel Andre Tande earned his second gold of the weekend.

The quartet of Robert Johansson, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Tande retained the title the Norwegian team won two years ago.

Norway earned 1662.2 points, well clear of Slovenia who took second with 1615.8 pts and Poland who finished third with 1592.1 on Oberstdorf's giant hill in Bavaria.

This was Norway's fourth team triumph after their successes in 2004, 2006 and 2016.

The 23-year-old Tande was crowned individual champion on Saturday ahead of Poland's Kamil Stoch, who swept the Four Hills Tournament at the start of the year by winning all four events.