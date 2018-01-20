US Open champ Koepka sidelined by wrist injury

Reigning US Open champion Brooks Koepka said Friday he'll be sidelined 10 weeks with a partially torn wrist tendon but hopes to be back for the Masters in April.

"I am frustrated that I will now not be able to play my intended schedule," Koepka said in a statement. "But I am confident in my doctors and in the treatment they have prescribed, and I look forward to teeing it up at the Masters."

Koepka finished last in the field of 34 at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii two weeks ago. He had played with pain in his left wrist in finishing last at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December as well.

"It's like someone's jabbing a knife in my wrist or hand," he said in Hawaii.

Since then he's been diagnosed with a partial tear of his left extensor carpi ulnaris tendon.

The recommended rehab time will see the world number eight miss planned starts at the Phoenix Open and Pebble Beach Pro-Am along with two World Golf Championships tournaments.

But it would have him back on the course by March 30, the Friday before Masters week.

The first major tournament of the year tees off at Augusta National on April 5.