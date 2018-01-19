Federer and Djokovic hold court on Open day 6

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic hold court Saturday as they work to keep a potential Australian Open semi-final showdown on track, while top seed Simona Halep resumes her low-key title charge.

The two greats of the game -- who have won 11 Australian Opens between them -- could meet in the last four if they maintain their winning ways, but both have tricky third-round tests ahead.

The Swiss defending champion headlines Rod Laver Arena in the evening, with the 19-time Grand Slam winner tackling France's Richard Gasquet.

On Margaret Court Arena, Serbia's Djokovic needs to find a way past 21st seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

"Novak seems good to me, coming through the heat," Federer said after Djokovic battled scorching temperatures to beat Gael Monfils in round two.

"I think that was a good test for him. Should definitely give him confidence."

After two days of searing heat, temperatures are forecast to a much more manageable 26 Celsius (79 Farenheit) on day six of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

Djokovic, who admits he is still not 100 percent as he returns from six months out with an elbow injury, struggled against Monfils with his serve, sending down plenty of double faults.

"Being rusty at the beginning is something that you can expect," the 14th seed said about his comeback.

"I just have to accept it, embrace it, obviously hope for a better day next match."

In other third-round matches, Argentine 12th seed Juan Martin Del Potro plays tough Czech campaigner Tomas Berdych while fourth seed Alexandar Zverev takes on South Korea's Chung Hyeon.

Halep has been travelling under the radar somewhat at Melbourne Park as she works her way towards a maiden Grand Slam title.

The Romanian world number one was impressive in sweeping aside Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday and will now test herself against American Lauren Davis.

Her ankle has been heavily strapped, which could impact her chances.

"I felt the pain but I didn't think about it," said after beating the Canadian.

Maria Sharapova will take centre stage on Rod Laver Arena against Angelique Kerber in what is shaping as a fascinating encounter between the only two former Australian Open winners left in the women's draw.

Both are in good form, with the victor rewarded with a clash against either Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska or Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova is also in action, against Lucie Safarova, while eighth seed Caroline Garcia meets unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich.