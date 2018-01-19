Walkner maintains Dakar lead as Price wins stage 13

Austria's Matthias Walkner will take a 20-minute lead into the final day of the Dakar Rally, after finishing fourth behind winner Toby Price on Friday's penultimate bikes stage.

Australian Price, who won the Dakar in 2016 but failed to finish the race last year, held off home favourite Kevin Benavides to win stage 13 from San Juan to Cordoba in Argentina.

KTM rider Walkner finished over 11 minutes behind Price on the day, but will take a lead of over 20 minutes into Saturday's final 284-kilometre ride around Cordoba as he looks for a maiden Dakar title after coming second 12 months ago.