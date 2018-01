World Triathlon bosses have opened a doping investigation against South African Olympic medallist Henri Schoeman.

Russian hacking group Fancy Bears have claimed the 26-year-old tested positive for the banned glucocorticoid prednisolone during the Games in Rio last year, where he took bronze.

The International Triathlon Union said in a statement that it had been informed about the allegations against Schoeman and immediately launched an investigation, with the athlete's cooperation.