«Fire and Fury» to get TV adaptation

NEW YORK - "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" -- the tell-all President Donald Trump has said is "full of lies" -- is to be adapted for television, US media reported on Wednesday.

Rights to Michael Wolff's book, an explosive behind-the-scenes account that questions the president's fitness for office, have been snapped up by Endeavor Content, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

They said Wolff would be executive producer of the series.

Trump has declared the book "phony" while White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders dismissed it as "complete fantasy" and a Trump attorney has sought to halt publication of the "libelous" tome.