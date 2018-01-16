Second Kitzbuehel skiing training cancelled

The second men's World Cup downhill training at Kitzbuehel scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled because of the bad weather forecast, organisers said.

The Austrian resort has been forecast overnight rain, turning to snow, and heavy snow on Wednesday, with organisers taking the decision to cancel to preserve the Streif piste, widely considered the toughest on the World Cup circuit.

Italian Christof Innerhofer, the defending Olympic downhill silver medallist and with two super-G podiums in Kitzbuehel, timed 1min 55.46sec to win Tuesday's first training run.

Racers have one more training run scheduled for Thursday before real competition starts with a super-G on Friday, downhill on Saturday and event-ending slalom on Sunday.