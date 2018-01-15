Dakar leader Sainz penalised 10 minutes

Spanish Dakar leader Carlos Sainz was penalised 10 minutes on Monday for "potentially dangerous behaviour" during the fourth stage last week, cutting his advantage to under an hour.

The 55-year-old Peugeot driver was punished by the Dakar disciplinary committee over an incident with Dutch quad rider Kees Koolen, who accused him of hitting his vehicle and not stopping.

Sainz, the 2010 champion, now leads Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah by 56 minutes, 37 seconds after eight stages.

Monday's 242km ninth stage from Tupiza to Salta in Argentina was cancelled following torrential rain and a huge mudslide.

The Dakar Rally is due to finish on Saturday.