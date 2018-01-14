Sport

Lyon held at home by 10-man Angers

Lyon failed to take second spot in Ligue 1 after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Angers on Sunday, despite a goal from Nabil Fekir.

Lyon's forward Nabil Fekir (R) jumps for the ball in front of Angers' defender Vincent Manceau on January 14, 2018
Lyon's forward Nabil Fekir (R) jumps for the ball in front of Angers' defender Vincent Manceau on January 14, 2018 (AFP)

Lyon failed to take second spot in Ligue 1 after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Angers on Sunday, despite a goal from Nabil Fekir.

Monaco's goalless draw at Montpellier on Sunday handed Lyon the chance to leapfrog the principality club.

Karl Toko Ekambi gave the lowly visitors a shock 14-minute lead from the penalty spot, but the in-form Fekir dragged the hosts level shortly after half-time with his 14th league goal of the season.

The 24-year-old finished off a sweeping move he had started with a deft nutmeg on the right wing.

Angers midfielder Flavien Tait was sent off after picking up a second booking with six minutes to play, but the away side held on for their 10th draw in 20 Ligue 1 games this term to frustrate Lyon.

Bruno Genesio's men remain third, behind reigning champions Monaco on goal difference and eight points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain who visit Nantes later on Sunday.

Earlier, Saint-Etienne ended a 10-match winless streak with a 2-0 win over Toulouse thanks to goals from Robert Beric and Assane Diousse.