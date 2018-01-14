Lyon held at home by 10-man Angers

Lyon failed to take second spot in Ligue 1 after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Angers on Sunday, despite a goal from Nabil Fekir.

Monaco's goalless draw at Montpellier on Sunday handed Lyon the chance to leapfrog the principality club.

Karl Toko Ekambi gave the lowly visitors a shock 14-minute lead from the penalty spot, but the in-form Fekir dragged the hosts level shortly after half-time with his 14th league goal of the season.

The 24-year-old finished off a sweeping move he had started with a deft nutmeg on the right wing.

Angers midfielder Flavien Tait was sent off after picking up a second booking with six minutes to play, but the away side held on for their 10th draw in 20 Ligue 1 games this term to frustrate Lyon.

Bruno Genesio's men remain third, behind reigning champions Monaco on goal difference and eight points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain who visit Nantes later on Sunday.

Earlier, Saint-Etienne ended a 10-match winless streak with a 2-0 win over Toulouse thanks to goals from Robert Beric and Assane Diousse.