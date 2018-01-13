Barreda grabs third stage win, Van Beveren takes Dakar lead

Spain's Joan Barreda, riding a Honda, claimed his third stage win on this year's Dakar Rally on Saturday as France's Adrien van Beveren, on a Yamaha, reclaimed the overall motorcycle lead.

Barreda finished the seventh stage, between Bolivian capital La Paz and Uyuni, with a 2min 51sec advantage over Van Beveren and 8min 02sec in front of Argentina's Kevin Benavides, the Honda rider who had led the race overnight.

Van Beveren leads the event with a 3min 14sec advantage over Benavides while he has a 4min 45sec gap on Barreda.