YouTube cuts star from projects over Japan suicide victim video

YouTube on Wednesday punished one of its stars, American Logan Paul, over a video that showed a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji -- by scrapping two projects and lowering his advertising profile.

The video shows the 22-year-old discovering a body in Aokigahara, a dense woodland at the foot of the mountain known as "the Japanese Suicide Forest," in a country that has long struggled with some of the highest suicide rates in the developed world.

Japanese social media erupted with indignation over the film, which showed a man who had hanged himself.

Outtakes showing Paul laughing and joking about the incident also stirred anger.

Paul has a massive teenage and preteen fan base.

The video sharing site decided to drop Paul from projects on its YouTube Red subscription platform for original content, a spokesman said Wednesday.

They include a sequel to his film "The Thinning" and a leading role in the fourth season of "Foursome."