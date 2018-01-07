US skier Shiffrin doubles up in Kranjska Gora

American Mikaela Shiffrin blasted to a comprehensive victory in the women's World Cup slalom at Kranjska Gora on Sunday as she fine-tunes her preparations for what promises to be a golden Winter Olympics.

The 22-year-old, the reigning Olympic and three-time world slalom champion, also won Saturday's giant slalom victory in Slovenia, and her tally on the World Cup circuit now stands at 40 victories.

Enjoying a massive 1.47sec lead from the first run, Shiffrin made two slight errors on the second leg but kept her cool for victory by a totally dominant 1.64sec by clocking a combined 1min 43.50sec.

"I really loved this surface," said Shiffrin, who is set to be a key attraction at the Pyeongchang Games next month.

"It held up well. I had so much fun skiing today."

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter was second, with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener rounding out the podium (+1.87sec).

Shiffrin consolidated her lead atop the overall World Cup standings, with 1,281 points.

Holdener's third place saw her move into second spot, 721pts adrift of Shiffrin, with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova also leapfrogging the absent German Viktoria Rebensburg.