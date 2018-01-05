Eleven injured as stadium barrier collapses at Gulf Cup final

Eleven people were injured Friday when a barrier collapsed at the Gulf Cup final in Kuwait, shortly after Oman beat the United Arab Emirates on penalties to claim the title.

Sattam al-Sahli, head of communications for the 23rd Gulf Cup, told AFP they had been hospitalised for "minor injuries" after falling from an elevated platform in the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Stadium in Kuwait City when the barrier collapsed.

An AFP photographer at the scene reported that the barrier collapsed as jubilant fans pushed up against the glass to cheer players waving up at them from below.

The incident marred Oman's second Gulf Cup triumph, which came through spot kicks following a goalless draw with the UAE to claim the title.