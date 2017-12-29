French rugby centre Fofana suffers new injury blow

French international centre Wesley Fofana has been hit by a new injury blow and will miss the next three months, ruling him out of the Six Nations, his club Clermont announced on Friday.

The Top 14 side said Fofana had been diagnosed with a cervical disc herniation after complaining of "symptoms that alarmed the Clermont medical staff".

He will undergo surgery in early January and will therefore miss a crucial stage in the club season and will not feature for France in the Six Nations, which begins on February 3.

The 29-year-old, who has won 44 caps, missed nine months of this year after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in January in a European Cup tie against Exeter.