New Zealand win toss, West Indies to bowl in third ODI

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first as they look to sweep the one-day series against a West Indies side bolstered by the return of Chris Gayle in Christchurch on Tuesday.

New Zealand won the first game by five wickets and took the second by 204 runs in Christchurch three days ago.

"It's the same surface (as Saturday) so hopefully it will slow up in the afternoon," captain Tom Latham said after electing to bat.

The only change to the New Zealand side is the inclusion of spinner Mitchell Santner for fast bowler Doug Bracewell with Latham expecting the pitch to be two-paced.

Gayle returns to the side after recovering from an illness that hit him during the first ODI.

"He makes a big difference. Hopefully we can get him firing," said West Indies skipper Jason Holder.

Gayle replaces Evin Lewis while Nikita Miller comes in for Ronsford Beaton and Chadwick Walton takes over from Shimron Hetmyer.

New Zealand: George Worker, Colin Munro, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Kyle Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Nikita Miller, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)