Montpellier's Cruden suffers knee injury  

Former New Zealand fly-half Aaron Cruden suffered a knee injury during Montpellier's 36-26 European Champions Cup victory over Glasgow on Saturday.

Montpellier's Aaron Cruden (R) vies with Glasgow's Matt Smith during their match on December 16, 2017 at the Altrad stadium in Montpellier, southern France (AFP)

The French Top 14 side said the 28-year-old would have an MRI scan on Monday to find out how long he will be out of action.

"I'm not going to say anything but I hope it's not too bad. I'll wait until tomorrow to find out more," said Montpellier coach Vern Cotter.

Cruden was injured in the 68th minute after a tackle from Matt Smith and was replaced by scrum-half Enzo Sanga.

The former World Cup-winner is the only specialist senior fly-half in the Montpellier squad.

When Cruden was sidelined with a thigh injury in October, ex-Scotland coach Cotter either used scrum-half Benoit Paillaugue or youngster Thomas Darmon in his absence.

Montpellier are second in the Top 14, two points adrift of league leaders La Rochelle, and play third-placed Lyon next Saturday.