Nash shines as Rangers topple Kings

Canadian forward Rick Nash scored a tiebreaking goal with 3:27 left in the third period as the New York Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, stopped 33 shots for the Rangers, who had lost three of four entering the game.

Chris Kreider and Kevin Hayes also scored for New York in front of 17,700 fans at Madison Square Garden arena. J.T. Miller added his fifth of the season into an empty net with just under a minute remaining.

The Kings have dropped two consecutive games after winning eight straight.

Former Ranger turned King Marian Gaborik played in his 1,000th career regular-season NHL game.

Gaborik, of Slovakia, had a goal and an assist. Torrey Mitchell also scored for the Kings, who received 24 saves from American goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Gaborik's fifth goal in 11 games this season at 3:46 of the second period tied the score 1-1, but Hayes replied for the Rangers with 5:17 remaining in the period to restore the lead.