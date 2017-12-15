Klopp ridicules idea the 'dark days are back'

Jurgen Klopp took issue on Friday with the notion that because Liverpool have drawn their last two games the "dark days are back" in terms of inconsistency.

The 50-year-old German -- whose side have drawn successive games against Everton and West Brom which dampened spirits followed a stunning 7-0 Champions League humbling of Spartak Moscow -- said his players had not lost their creative spark.

Up until the two draws that have left Liverpool fifth in the table, Klopp's forwards -- Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah -- had earned the sobriquet of the Fab Four, a homage to Liverpool's favourites sons, The Beatles.

However, Klopp -- who was speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday's match with Bournemouth -- was in no mood to accept the sudden change of opinion about his side.

"Nine days ago we were flying, and now I look in your eyes and see that obviously we have real problems," he told journalists.

"It is like it is -- everything is quick in this world. We will try again."

Klopp -- who could include England star Adam Lallana at least in the squad after he recovered from a thigh injury -- was also unwilling to concede that the forwards had lost their way up front.

"We didn't lose it in a week," said Klopp, who could also restore Simon Mignolet in goal after he recovered from an ankle problem.

"It's still there -- but that is our responsibility. We have to play better than we did against West Brom.

"But it was really, since a very long time, the first time (Liverpool performed like that).

"I'm not sure if here is the only place where we think like this -- 'oh, now we are back in the dark days' or whatever. It is just one game.

"Why should I be overly concerned that from this point on we will play always now like we did against West Brom?

"It would be exactly the same mistake as to think we will always play like we did against Moscow."