Brazilian president cancels Asia visit after surgery

Brazilian President Michel Temer has cancelled an upcoming tour of south-east Asia in January as he recovers from surgery, his office announced Thursday.

Temer, 77, underwent a "minor surgical procedure" to resolve a urethral obstruction at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

The hospital confirmed he is recovering well and will be discharged on Friday -- but doctors have advised he "avoids long distance journeys" over the next few weeks, an official told AFP.

In October, Temer underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate gland at the same hospital. He also had angioplasty in three blocked coronary arteries in November.

He was due to visit Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and East Timor from January 5-13, with the goal of attracting investments and strengthening diplomatic ties.

The foreign relations ministry will confirm new dates for the trip, the presidency said.

Temer, in office since 2016, has been charged with corruption but has enough support in Congress to legally prevent the case being sent to court.