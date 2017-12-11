Jailed Mexican ex-governor fails in appeal against extradition

Roberto Borge, a former Mexican state governor wanted for corruption and detained in Panama, has failed in a bid to halt extradition proceedings, Panama's Supreme Court said Monday.

It was deemed there were no legal obstacles for Borge, who used to run southern Quintana Roo state, to be sent back to his home country to face justice, the court said in a statement.

"The extradition of Mr Borge will depend on the presidency of the republic" of Panama, it said, noting that no further appeals were possible.

Panama's foreign ministry said in September that extradition had been approved.

Borge, 37, was arrested June 4 in Panama when he tried to board a flight to Paris.

He stands accused in Mexico of selling state-owned real estate at one percent of its market value, as well as money laundering.

He governed Quintana Roo, which features many of Mexico's most famous Caribbean beaches, from 2011 to 2016 for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The party, which has governed Mexico for 76 of the past 88 years, has been mired in a series of corruption scandals involving its governors, five of whom are in jail in Mexico or elsewhere.

Borge faces charges of corruption, fraud, money-laundering or involvement in organized crime.