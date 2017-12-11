Dutch retailer pulls infant milk in French health scare

Dutch value-for-money retailer Kruidvat pulled some of its own-brand infant milk off the shelves Monday following an international recall by French baby milk maker Lactalis amid a salmonella scare.

"As a precautionary measure Kruidvat has stopped the sale of Kruidvat Extra Care H.A.1 and Kruidvat follow-on Extra Care H.A.2," which had been for available for sale since July, the retailer said in a statement.

"We've decided to take this measure because salmonella contamination was detected at a production location in France where one of the ingredients is made," said Kruidvat, based in the central Dutch town of Renswoude.

Lactalis and French health authorities ordered the recall on Sunday after 26 cases of children falling sick in France, with the company saying nearly 7,000 tonnes of its product may have been contaminated.

Other baby care products are not affected, Kruidvat said.

Lactalis is one of the world's biggest producers of dairy products. It sells its baby milk in packets ranging from 350-950 grams which are marketed globally under a host of brand names, including Milumel, Picot and Celi.

The recall will affect consumers in countries including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Britain and Sudan, underlining the company's global reach.