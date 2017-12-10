Aouar the hero as Lyon leave it late

Teenage midfielder Houssem Aouar scored with the last kick of the game as Lyon kept their charge towards the top of Ligue 1 going with a 2-1 win at Amiens on Sunday.

Aouar had earlier cancelled out Serge Gakpe's opener for Amiens, setting up a grandstand finish that saw Gael Kakuta miss a penalty for the hosts before Lyon won it.

It was a sickening finish for Amiens, who have impressed on their debut season in France's top flight. However, not for the first time security at their Stade de la Licorne was called into question.

A part of the 11,500-capacity ground in the northern region of Picardy had to be evacuated before the start of the match because strong winds had caused a projector to become partially detached, posing a security risk.

Around 500 spectators had to be moved to avoid any threat of the projector falling on them.

At the end of September, 29 Lille supporters were injured as a barrier collapsed while they celebrated their team scoring. That game had to be abandoned.

But Amiens had gone eight games unbeaten in all competitions before losing at Rennes in their last outing, and they went ahead here early on, Gakpe tapping home after the Lyon defence had failed to cut out a cross.

The visitors drew level with just 11 minutes remaining as Aouar turned in a Tanguy Ndombele cutback.

That led to a grandstand finale, with Amiens being handed the chance to win the game from the penalty spot after Lucas Tousart was penalised for a foul in the area.

However, the one-time Chelsea prodigy Kakuta saw his 89th-minute penalty come back off the post.

And Lyon then snatched victory in the 94th minute, Aouar meeting a Mariano Diaz cross to side-foot home as Lyon claimed a fifth consecutive away league win.

Lyon move up to second on goal difference above Monaco, who came from two goals down to win 3-2 at home to Troyes on Saturday.

That duo will be joined by Marseille if they beat Saint-Etienne later.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are nine points clear at the summit and certain to end the calendar year on top of the table after beating Lille 3-1 on Saturday.

After consecutive defeats to Strasbourg and Bayern Munich in the past week, they bounced back at the Parc des Princes with Angel di Maria, Javier Pastore and Kylian Mbappe all on target.