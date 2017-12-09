Boult, Southee lift New Zealand to 373

An entertaining last wicket stand by Trent Boult and Tim Southee took New Zealand to 373 in their first innings against the West Indies on day two in the second Test in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand's strike bowlers put on 61 in 8.1 overs before Southee was out for 31, leaving Boult unbeaten on 37.

The West Indies made a promising start to the day when New Zealand resumed at 286 for seven as Kemar Roach snared Neil Wagner with the third ball of the morning.

The ball took a thick edge and was smartly taken by Shai Hope who stretched to his left to pull off a superb one-handed catch in the gully.

Tom Blundell, the debutant centurion in the first Test, advanced his overnight 12 to 28 before he played on to Shannon Gabriel.

Southee and Boult then set about pushing the New Zealand total as high as they could, mixing classic cricket strokes with a series of unorthodox cuts and pulls, which had the ball flying off the edge of the bat in all directions.

Southee faced 39 balls for his 31 and hit two sixes and a four before he was caught and bowled by Roach.

Boult had two sixes and five fours in his 37 off 27 deliveries.

The New Zealand cause was helped by 12 no balls, with seven from Gabriel who helped New Zealand reach the 300 mark with one huge overstep.

Gabriel was the West Indies' most successful bowler with four for 119 while Roach took three for 58.