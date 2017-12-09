Brady sorry for rant at Patriots coach McDaniels

New England quarterback Tom Brady apologized on Saturday for his sideline rant at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that made headlines last weekend.

Frustrated in the early going of the Patriots' 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, the superstar signal-caller could be seen shouting some choice words at McDaniels.

"I want to apologize to Josh for last week in Buffalo," Brady told reporters Saturday. "I know the coaches work really hard. They're responsible for putting us in a great position to succeed. So I just want to get that off my chest."

Immediately after the game Brady put the incident down to "just football".

But on Saturday he said it bothered him all week.

"A lot of people see it and they think the nature of our relationship might be something like that, but it's really the exact opposite of that," Brady said. "I've been feeling bad all week and haven't had a chance to say it. He knows how much I love him."

The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots, who improved to 10-2 with the win in Buffalo, can clinch the AFC East division title with a victory on Monday against the Miami Dolphins.