Shazier 'won't need surgery' on injured back

Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier will not require surgery after suffering a back injury during his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers said Tuesday.

Shazier was stretchered from the field in Monday's bruising encounter after a mistimed tackle on Bengals receiver Josh Malone in the first quarter.

Shazier appeared to be unable to move his legs after the incident which interrupted play for several minutes.

"Ryan's injury will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve," Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert said.

The NFL Network reported that the Steelers had been told Shazier had suffered a spinal cord contusion.

Shazier was being treated in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had a CT scan and an MRI to evaluate the injury.

Shazier's injury was one of several incidents in Monday's game.

The Bengals saw running back Joe Mixon exit with a concussion while cornerback Adam Jones suffered a groin injury.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict sustained a head injury following a brutal hit by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting on the play.