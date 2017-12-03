Hirscher returns to top of alpine skiing podium with giant slalom win

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, who broke his ankle in August, won the men's World Cup giant slalom at Beaver Creek on Sunday.

Hirscher, the six-time defending overall World Cup champion, finished with a combined time of 2min 37.30secs with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen second in 2:38.18 and German Stefan Luitz.

Hirscher, third after the first run, earned his 46th World Cup win and his first since he was sidelined for two months after breaking his ankle in training.

"I did not expect to win here. I knew that I was skiing well, but I still thought I was far from the best times," said the four-time world champion who in February will try to fill the only void on his resume when he goes for gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The men's World Cup resumes next week in Val d'Isere, France.