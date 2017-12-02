Sevilla's Berizzo home after cancer operation

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been released from hospital just four days after undergoing an operation on a cancerous prostate tumour, the club confirmed on Saturday.

"Berizzo will continue his post-operative treatment at home," Sevilla said in a statement.

The Argentine's assistant Ernesto Marcucci took charge as Sevilla beat Deportivo la Coruna 2-0 to move above Real Madrid into fourth for a few hours at least ahead of Madrid's trip to Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday.

The club have repeatedly stated that Berizzo will continue as coach once a successful course of treatment has been completed.

A former centre-back for River Plate, Marseille and Celta Vigo among others, Berizzo is in his first season as Sevilla boss after three successful years in charge of Celta.

News of his condition was made public just hours after Sevilla produced a historic comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in the Champions League on November 21.

Sevilla can seal their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a point away to Maribor on Wednesday.