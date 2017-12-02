No joy for England after Ashes toss gamble

England captain Joe Root's gamble to bowl first after winning the toss in the second Ashes Test failed to yield any early reward against Australia's opening pair at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Root became the first England captain since Bob Willis in 1982 to bowl after winning the toss in Adelaide and got no early joy against openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

At tea -- the day's first interval due to the day-night format -- after two rain stoppages, the home side, riding high after their 10-wicket win in the first Test in Brisbane, were 33 without loss with Warner on 21 and Bancroft on 10.

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were guilty of bowling short of a length with the pink ball as the Australian pair safely negotiated the opening session of play in the day-night Test.

Broad was taken out of the attack after bowling three overs and replaced by Chris Woakes in a bid to find a wicket.

Only 13.5 overs were possible in the first session as showers interrupted play and forced the players from the field up to the tea interval.

Ashes holders England cannot afford another defeat after their 10-wicket first Test mauling at the Gabba.

The first-ever Ashes Test under lights has long been earmarked as England's best chance of a win in Australia given the extra swing and movement of the pink ball in twilight conditions.

Australia have beaten New Zealand and South Africa in the two day-night Tests played at the Adelaide Oval.

The hosts named the same team that won the first Test, while England gave Somerset seamer Craig Overton his Test debut in place of Jake Ball in their only change from Brisbane.