Two more Russians fail retests of Olympic samples

Two more Russian athletes, Yulia Gushchina and Anna Nazarova, have been disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after retesting of doping

Gushchina competed in the 400 metres in London but failed to reach the final. She was also part of the 4x400m relay team that crossed the line second, but they were stripped of their medals in February of this year after a retest on a sample from Antonina Krivoshapka came up positive.

Nazarova was fifth in the long jump.

The continued re-testing of samples from London and from the 2008 Beijing Games has led to more than 100 new cases of doping, most of them in weightlifting and athletics.

The IOC said that 584 samples from London have been retested and 49 have come up positive with 21 of those coming from Russian athletes.

The International Olympic Committee meets next week to decide whether Russia can compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.