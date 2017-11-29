US radio host Garrison Keillor fired over 'inappropriate' behavior

US radio personality Garrison Keillor has been fired over allegations of "inappropriate behavior," his employer said Wednesday.

Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) did not detail the allegations, but said it learned of them last month and they related to conduct with a co-worker while Keillor was host of the long-running program "A Prairie Home Companion."

The 75-year-old retired from the popular weekly music and comedy show last year.

MPR said it terminated contracts with Keillor and his private media companies, through which it was broadcasting "Best of" reruns of Keillor's hosted program and other features.

"MPR retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations. Based on what we currently know, there are no similar allegations involving other staff," the network said in a statement.

The company also plans to change the name of "A Prairie Home Companion," which is now hosted by Chris Thile.

Keillor did not immediately return a request for comment.

Broadcast since 1974 and recorded in front of a live audience, "A Prairie Home Companion" grew to become one of the most recognizable programs in American public broadcasting.

It is heard by 2.6 million listeners on almost 600 public radio stations in the US, according to the program's website.

Keillor's firing came the same day the NBC television network announced it had fired star morning news anchor Matt Lauer over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The two joined the ranks of other giants of American film, television and journalism who have fallen amid a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct, which began weeks ago with a flood of charges against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.