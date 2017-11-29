Paris 2024 Olympics chief in transparency pledge

The Paris 2024 Games' chief Tony Estanguet has promised transparency over salary paid to the French capital's Olympic Games organising committee (Cojo).

The issue of pay has proved controversial with French satirical and political news weekly Canard Enchaine suggesting Estanguet was due to receive 450,000 euros ($533,000) as chief of the organising committee.

The amount was immediately dismissed by Estanguet's team.

In an interview with AFP on Wednesday Estanguet, France's three-time Olympic canoe slalom champion, said: "We want to keep the idea of a pay committee which sets out a salary structure...

"This was in place during the candidacy phase, it will be the case for the Cojo.

"We want to be transparent and there will be a pay committee."

Estanguet was speaking ahead of a two-day visit by an International Olympic Committee delegation to Paris from Thursday.

Led by Belgium's Pierre-Olivier Beckers, due to head the IOC's 2024 Games coordination commission, the delegation "will present its vision of our cooperation, its expectations, challenges and objectives", explained Estanguet.

He also voiced his support for embattled Paris bid committee chief executive Etienne Thobois, who faces a fight to retain a similar position as part of the organising committee.

"He has my confidence, he has the skills to be the Cojo chief executive," added Estanguet.

Paris was awarded the 2024 Games and Los Angeles the 2028 Olympics by the IOC at its Congress in Lima in September.