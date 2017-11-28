UN chief sends prosecutor to DR Congo over experts' murder

A Canadian prosecutor arrived in Democratic Republic of Congo Tuesday following a request by the UN chief that he lead a team to help the inquiry into the murder of two UN experts.

Robert Petit arrived in Kananga, the main city in the restive central Kasai province, where he met with regional governor Justin Milonga, an AFP correspondent said.

In a letter to the Security Council dated October 31, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had named Petit as head of a team set up "to assist with the national investigation into the killing of Ms. Catalan, Mr. Sharp and the four Congolese nationals accompanying them".

Zaida Catalan, a Swedish-Chilean national and American Michael Sharp were killed in March while investigating reports of more than 40 mass graves in the war-torn Kasai region.

Their bodies were found 16 days later. Catalan had been decapitated. A UN report released in June described their murder as a "premeditated setup" in which state security may have been involved.

Guterres said the team would include four technical experts and support staff, and that Petit would travel "regularly" to DR Congo "to liaise with the relevant Congolese authorities and other parties and to oversee the work of the technical experts".

The four experts would be based in Kanaga where they would be "embedded with the team of investigators appointed by the national authorities responsible for the investigations", said the letter, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

The Congolese authorities have said the pair were killed by militia members, with four suspects put on trial before a military tribunal on June 5.

But the proceedings were suspended in October ahead of the arrival of the UN team, defence lawyer Serge Miseka told AFP on Tuesday.