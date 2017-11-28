Coach Rohr signs new Nigeria deal

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has been given a new two-year contract after guiding the country to the World Cup finals, the country's football association announced on Tuesday.

"He has done very well and does not need to go into the World Cup uncertain of his future," said Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 64-year-old Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October, when Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

The German coach has been in charge for 12 matches since taking over 15 months ago, recording seven wins, four draws and a defeat.

Nigeria, who have not gone further than the round of 16 in five previous World Cup finals, are hoping to avoid financial squabbles that have marred their previous participation in the tournament.

The NFF has set an end-of-year deadline to conclude talks on win bonuses and issues surrounding payment for qualifying.