Greece coach Skibbe given contract extension

Greece coach Michael Skibbe has been offered a new two-year deal despite his team failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Greek football federation (HFF) announced on Tuesday.

The HFF said that German Skibbe will be in Athens on Thursday to sign his new contract.

The 52-year-old was hired by Greece in October 2015.

The 2004 European champions finished second to Belgium in their World Cup qualifying group, but were beaten in the playoffs by a strong Croatia side after a 4-1 first-leg loss in Zagreb and a goalless draw in the return match.

Although it was the first time Greece had failed to reach the finals since 2006, the HFF felt that Skibbe could help the team continue their upward curve after the catastrophic Euro 2016 qualifying campaign that saw them finish bottom of their group.