Iran earthquake death toll rises to 483

The number of dead in a major earthquake that hit Iran's western province of Kermanshah this month has risen to 483, official news agency IRNA said.

The rise from a previous toll of 436 reported last week came after some people died from their injuries and authorities identified several dead who were buried in haste, IRNA and other Iranian media outlets said.

The 7.3-magnitude quake struck the mountainous region bordering Iraq late on November 12, injuring more than 12,000 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Eight people were killed in neighbouring Iraq.

Iran sees frequent seismic activity. In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed 40,000 people, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.