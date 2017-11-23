Australia great Moore starts against Scotland in last Test

Australia's Stephen Moore will start the 129th and final Test of his impressive career after being named as the Wallabies' first-choice hooker by coach Michael Cheika for the tour finale against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Moore, who earlier this week confirmed he would be retiring from all rugby union after this weekend's match in Edinburgh, came off the bench during last weekend's 30-6 defeat by England at Twickenham.

But he has now changed places with Tatafu Polota-Nau for the final Test of the 34-year-old Queensland front-row forward's career.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, 21-year-old Taniela Tupou will be making his Test debut.

The tighthead prop, nicknamed 'the Tongan Thor', gets his chance after completing a three-year residency requirement.

Meanwhile, fellow Queenslander Lukhan Tui is back on the bench after suffering a hamstring strain against the Barbarians a month ago.

The most recent meeting between Scotland and Australia saw the Scots win 29-14 in Sydney in June, arguably their most impressive victory since Gregor Townsend took over as coach following the end of the 2016/17 European season.

The last six Scotland-Australia games have witnessed three wins apiece, with just seven points splitting the sides in their last three meetings.

Meanwhile, Cheika is still waiting on the outcome of a disciplinary probe after television cameras appeared to catch him swearing in frustration at a decision by referee Ben O'Keeffe during last week's record 24-point defeat by England.

Scotland, who came agonisingly close to a first win over world champions New Zealand before losing 22-17 at Murrayfield last weekend, named their side on Wednesday.

Australia (15-1)

Kurtley Beale; Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Ben McCalman; Blake Enever, Rob Simmons; Sekope Kepu, Stephen Moore, Scott Sio

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tetera Faulkner, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Tui, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Karmichael Hunt, Henry Speight