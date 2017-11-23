PNG police raid closed Australia refugee camp on Manus

Papua New Guinea police moved into a shuttered, Australian-run refugee camp on Thursday in the most aggressive push yet to force hundreds of men to leave the island detention centre.

Asylum-seekers, who have been barricaded in the abandoned camp for 23 days without electricity or water supplies, said the police pulled belongings from their rooms and shouted at them to get in buses lined up to take them to transit centres elsewhere on Manus.

Iranian refugee Behrouz Boochani tweeted from inside the camp that "police have started to break the shelters, water tanks and are saying 'move, move'".

"Navy soldiers are outside the prison camp. We are on high alert right now. We are under attack," he said, adding that two refugees were in need of urgent medical treatment.

Other refugees posted photos and video to social media sites showing police entering the camp and pulling detainees' belongings from their rooms.

The police operation came as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reaffirmed his government's stance that none of the refugees, who were sent to the camp for trying to reach Australia by boat, would be brought to his country.

The camp, established alongside another on Nauru under Canberra's harsh immigration policy, was shut on October 31 after a PNG court ruled it was unconstitutional.

But some 600 men refused to leave and move to three PNG-run transition centres on the island, despite Australia cutting off water and electricity, and with limited food supplies.

This handout photo taken by Abdul, a refugee on Manus, shows a man being helped after collapsing from stress as asylum-seekers refuse to leave the Manus Island regional refugee processing centre (GETUP/AFP)

The detainees said they were fearful of hostile locals outside the camp, and said the new centres were not fully operational, with a lack of security, sufficient water or electricity.

Some 200 have since moved to the new facilities, but the rest have stayed put despite worsening conditions.

The men are barred from resettling in Australia, and Turnbull said Thursday their actions were meant to pressure Canberra to let them move to his nation.

"They think this is some way they can pressure the Australian government to let them come to Australia. Well, we will not be pressured," he told reporters in Canberra.

"The people on Manus should go to the alternative places of safety with all of the facilities they need."

Australia's Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told local media it was "outrageous that people are still there".

Australian activist group GetUp said more than 10 buses were parked outside the camp, although its human rights campaigner Shen Narayanasamy told AFP police "have not as yet forcibly dragged anyone" to them.

'Risks of serious injury'

Global rights group Amnesty International said Thursday there were "risks of serious injury if the authorities use force", and called for the refugees to be brought to Australia.

Australia immigration detention (AFP)

Australian Federal Police said in a statement to AFP that they had one liaison officer on Manus, but no personnel were in the camp or involved in the police operation.

Meanwhile, the PNG Supreme Court is due to hear on December 15 an appeal against its ruling earlier this month that the camp's basic services were not to be restored, lawyer Ben Lomai told AFP Thursday.

PNG Police Commissioner Gari Baki on Tuesday said his officers would not use force to move the men.

"The refugees will be asked politely to pack up and voluntarily leave the centre," police said in a statement Tuesday.

Canberra has tried to resettle the refugees in third countries, including the United States, with little success.

Just 54 refugees have been accepted by Washington, with 24 flown to America in September.

This handout photo taken by Abdul, a refugee on Manus, and released to the media by Australian activist group GetUp on November 23, 2017 shows asylum-seekers at the Manus Island regional refugee processing centre (GETUP/AFP)

Despite widespread criticism, Canberra has defended its offshore processing policy as stopping deaths at sea after a spate of drownings.

The camps' conditions have been slammed by human rights groups amid reports of widespread abuse, self-harm and mental health problems.

Amnesty said the refugees' safety fears were also "well-founded", adding that some had previously been "attacked and seriously injured" by locals "who have made clear they do not want the men on Manus".

The Australian Medical Association on Sunday called on Canberra to allow doctors to help the refugees, warning there was a "worsening and more dangerous situation emerging on Manus".