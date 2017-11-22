French president Laporte to stand again in 2020

French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte said on Wednesday he will stand for re-election in 2020, but that it would be his last candidacy.

The 53-year-old former France and Toulon coach, who was also French Secretary of State for Sports from 2007-09, was elected to the top FFR post a year ago.

But he insisted that, unlike some of his predecessors, he wouldn't outstay his welcome.

"I opposed what we call the barons, those who stayed 50 or 60 years at the federation, and I don't want to be part of such an adventure," Laporte told a regional television station, viaOccitanie.

"I want to do well over two mandates, I'll stand again in 2020.

"I want to bring the necessary energy and then make way for someone else to bring their experience and energy. That's how I see things."

Since taking over as president, Laporte implemented a vote to limit a president to two four-year terms.

Before his predecessor Pierre Camou, whom he beat in an election in December, Bernard Lapasset had ruled for 17 years and before that Albert Ferrasse was in charge for 23 years.

Laporte, however, has other more pressing concerns as he is under investigation over accusations of favouritism towards Top 14 outfit Montpellier.

He is accused of influencing a federation committee to reduce penalties imposed on Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad, who had donated large sums of money to the FFR's successful bid to win the right to host the 2023 World Cup.