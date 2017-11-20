Aubameyang to face Spurs as Dortmund lift suspension

Borussia Dortmund have lifted the suspension on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to allow their star striker to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dortmund's under-fire coach Peter Bosz confirmed Aubameyang is back in the squad after he was suspended for being late to training and for an unauthorised video shoot at the club's training ground.

"Aubameyang will play. I spoke to him after the Stuttgart game and he trained with us today," said Bosz in a press conference on Monday.

"We have cleared the matter up and for me it is over."

The Gabon international was left out of Friday's 2-1 defeat at Stuttgart which saw the early season pacesetters drop to fifth in the Bundesliga table.

Aubameyang, the Bundesliga's top scorer last season, is in a goal drought.

He has 15 goals so far this season but has not scored in his last five appearances, his last goal coming on October 14.

Dortmund are currently third in Group H and must beat leaders Spurs, and hope Real Madrid fail to win at APOEL, to keep alive their thin hopes of reaching the last 16.

Spurs are already assured of a place in the knockout stages, but a win will see them finish as group winners.

"I see this game as a chance for us because a win is certainly not expected from us," admitted Bosz, who desperately needs a win to relieve the pressure with his side in free fall domestically.

Another defeat to Spurs is the last thing Borussia need before Saturday's derby at home to Schalke, who are up to second in the Bundesliga.

"There is still a bad feeling after the Stuttgart game and it's important to get out of this situation as a group," said Germany midfielder Julian Weigl.

"We have to focus on the strengths we have."