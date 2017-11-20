'Spurs have big-game mentality' insists Eriksen

Christian Eriksen insists Tottenham Hotspur can bounce back from defeat at Arsenal with a key Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

"We have shown in the big games that we can compete," said the 25-year-old Denmark attacking midfielder when asked if Spurs lack the right mentality for big-games.

"We beat Liverpool (4-1) at home for instance.

"People need to talk, they need to write.

"First it was 'they'll never win at Wembley', but we don't hear that any more."

Spurs crashed 2-0 at Arsenal on Saturday, crashing down to earth after their dazzling 3-1 win over holders Real Madrid at Wembley in the Champions League three weeks ago.

That romp left them top of Group H and a win at struggling Dortmund will see them advance as group winners, having also drawn in Madrid.

"We had a disappointing day on Saturday and this is our chance to show we are better than that," said Eriksen.

"It is going to be a very important game.

"We know we are already through, but it would mean a lot to go through as group winners."

Spurs' coach Mauricio Pochettino said England pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane are fit after picking up knocks against Arsenal, but revealed he may rest key players.

England defender Danny Rose is in the frame to start, but Pochettino refused to comment on rumours Rose was 'fuming' for being left out of Saturday's derby.

"We are going to rest some players who need rest, but I hope I will not have to rest too many players," said Pochettino.

"We have achieved qualification, but now the goal it is to finish first."

Pochettino said it shows how far Spurs have come in recent seasons that they were heavily criticised after losing to Arsenal.

"The expectation is now to win the Champions League, to win the Premier League. That is a long-term goal," he said.

"I am happy though that people criticise us, this means they expect more of us, they see us on that level.

"But we are calm and know very well that we have improved a lot over the last year."

With all five English clubs Spurs, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool on course to reach the last 16, Pochettino says the time is ripe for a Premier League side to win the European trophy.

"I agree that the English teams are looking much better in Europe this year and we hope we will follow this route to the end," he said.

"If we are all in the next stage, then we have the facility to go far and it would be fantastic for English football."